Pokémon Legends Z-A Demo Reveals Zygarde Questline at Championships

ANAHEIM, California — The Pokémon Company showcased a demo of its upcoming game, Pokémon Legends Z-A, at the Pokémon World Championships, unveiling a new questline involving the Legendary Pokémon Zygarde.

The demo, which attendees experienced, featured a chase sequence through Lumiose City, where players pursue Zygarde. According to Nintendo, trainers will participate in real-time battles and will need to team up with Lucario to confront a Rogue Mega Absol.

In the quest, as described by Nintendo, players will “experience the new real-time battling system in a series of Trainer battles that take place after hours in Lumiose City. Chase Zygarde through the streets of Lumiose City, and team up with Lucario to take on Rogue Mega Absol in an epic, action-packed showdown!”

Details about Zygarde’s role within the game’s larger narrative remain unclear. However, the latest promotional material hints that Zygarde may be key to a quest similar to Spiritomb in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where players had to locate collectible Wisps throughout the game.

In Pokémon Legends Z-A, players might have to track Zygarde Cells, similar to how they unlocked other Pokémon forms in earlier titles. The demo hinted at encounters with Zygarde’s different forms, starting with its 10% Forme.

The demo action is in sync with Pokémon’s ongoing evolution in gameplay mechanics. Unlike previous entries, Z-A adopts a real-time battling approach, expanding upon the experience established in Legends: Arceus.

During their gameplay, fans observed that Z-A incorporates strategic elements into its battle system, making anticipation crucial in confronting various trainers.

The game, set for release on October 16, 2025, also marks the return of the Mega Evolution feature, adding to the excitement surrounding Zygarde’s quests.

The Pokémon World Championships continues in Anaheim, with additional reveals expected during Sunday’s closing ceremony, further building anticipation for the new title.