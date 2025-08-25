Pokémon GO Levels Up: Update Boosts Cap to 80

REDMOND, Wash. — Pokémon GO trainers will soon get an exciting upgrade as the game raises its level cap from 50 to 80, starting on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. This update aims to enhance the leveling experience with new rewards, cosmetics, and features.

According to the game developers, the changes will celebrate leveling milestones with engaging rewards. Players are encouraged to prepare for a more fun journey ahead. Notably, players will not drop in level; many may even find themselves advancing levels based on their total earned XP.

The update will also introduce a special limited-time XP bonus and Timed Research opportunities that can yield an impressive 7 million XP for trainers at level 5 and above. These temporary bonuses will stack on top of existing rewards, boosting the preparation process.

By October 14, 2025, players will receive a special medal to commemorate their highest achieved level, while those who have reached level 50 can showcase their accomplishment with a new jacket and avatar pose. However, the avatar items associated with levels 40 through 50 will no longer be available for leveling up post-update.

Starting August 25, all trainers can take advantage of bonuses that will run until October 14. Notably, the Level-Up Research task for level 47 has been adjusted from exploring 25 km eight times in one week to just twice, making it easier for players to hit their goals.

Trainers are also given the chance to purchase the XP Celebration Ultra Box for $9.99, which includes various helpful items to assist them in their leveling endeavors. Players are advised to respect their surroundings and adhere to public health guidelines while playing.

Stay tuned for more details as the release date approaches. The Pokémon GO team is committed to keeping the community updated via social media and email notifications.