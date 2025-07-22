Pokémon Presents Event Scheduled for July 22, 2025

REDMOND, Wash. — Tomorrow, July 22, 2025, The Pokémon Company will host a Pokémon Presents event, expected to provide updates on several upcoming projects, including Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The stream is set to begin at 6 a.m. PT and last approximately 24 minutes.

This special presentation arrives at a time when excitement is building for the latest mainline game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which is scheduled to launch on October 16, 2025. The event will be available on all official Pokémon channels on YouTube, and fans can also catch the stream as a video shortly after it concludes.

The Pokémon Presents event most likely will offer updates on popular titles, such as Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, and Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, in addition to more detailed insights into Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Fans are particularly eager to learn more about the game’s features, including new battle mechanics and story elements. The previous trailers hinted at a Battle Royale set in Lumiose City, promising an exhilarating challenge for trainers.

Notably, social media accounts for Pokémon have teased unusual content, such as DJ Pikachu, leading to speculation about potential rhythm game mechanics or other surprise announcements during the stream.

Expectations are high, but there is skepticism regarding the unveiling of future mainline titles or Generation 10 games. The majority of focus will likely remain on Pokémon Legends: Z-A and its new features.

For competitive players and fans alike, the upcoming Pokémon Presents promises to be an exciting event with fresh content on the horizon.