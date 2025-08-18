Entertainment
Pokémon World Championships 2025 Wraps Up with Major Announcements in Anaheim
Anaheim, California — The 2025 Pokémon World Championships concluded on August 17 with a thrilling closing ceremony hosted by Tsunekazu Ishihara, the President and CEO of The Pokémon Company. Ishihara revealed exciting updates about upcoming events and games, thrilling fans around the world.
One of the biggest announcements was the debut of the Legendary Pokémon Eternatus in Pokémon GO, which will be available for players globally following a timed research event starting in Anaheim. Participants at the event will be the first to experience the new Eternamax battles.
In the Pokémon Trading Card Game, fans can look forward to the introduction of Mega Evolution cards such as Mega Blaziken EX, Mega Altaria, and Mega Gyarados this fall. Ishihara teased that the Pokémon TCG Pocket will showcase these new additions, expanding gameplay options.
Additionally, the popular battle arena Pokémon UNITE will soon welcome new characters, including Empoleon, Dhelmise, and Vaporeon. Empoleon, the final evolution of Piplup, is set to be available on September 19. These updates signal continued development and player engagement for the title.
As the event wrapped up, it was also announced that the next Pokémon World Championships will take place in San Francisco in 2026. This location choice marks an exciting future for the franchise as it approaches its 30th anniversary.
Participants at this year’s event enjoyed a lively atmosphere, complete with competitive gameplay across multiple titles. Ishihara thanked the fans for attending the championships and celebrated the spirit of friendly competition that Pokémon embodies.
The Pokémon Company encouraged fans to stay tuned for more updates, promising that additional announcements about games and events will follow in the coming months.
Recent Posts
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs
- The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins
- Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
- Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?
- Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw
- Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy
- CBS’ Elsbeth Casts Celebrity Guests Ahead of Season 3 Premiere