Pokémon World Championships 2025 Wraps Up with Major Announcements in Anaheim

Anaheim, California — The 2025 Pokémon World Championships concluded on August 17 with a thrilling closing ceremony hosted by Tsunekazu Ishihara, the President and CEO of The Pokémon Company. Ishihara revealed exciting updates about upcoming events and games, thrilling fans around the world.

One of the biggest announcements was the debut of the Legendary Pokémon Eternatus in Pokémon GO, which will be available for players globally following a timed research event starting in Anaheim. Participants at the event will be the first to experience the new Eternamax battles.

In the Pokémon Trading Card Game, fans can look forward to the introduction of Mega Evolution cards such as Mega Blaziken EX, Mega Altaria, and Mega Gyarados this fall. Ishihara teased that the Pokémon TCG Pocket will showcase these new additions, expanding gameplay options.

Additionally, the popular battle arena Pokémon UNITE will soon welcome new characters, including Empoleon, Dhelmise, and Vaporeon. Empoleon, the final evolution of Piplup, is set to be available on September 19. These updates signal continued development and player engagement for the title.

As the event wrapped up, it was also announced that the next Pokémon World Championships will take place in San Francisco in 2026. This location choice marks an exciting future for the franchise as it approaches its 30th anniversary.

Participants at this year’s event enjoyed a lively atmosphere, complete with competitive gameplay across multiple titles. Ishihara thanked the fans for attending the championships and celebrated the spirit of friendly competition that Pokémon embodies.

The Pokémon Company encouraged fans to stay tuned for more updates, promising that additional announcements about games and events will follow in the coming months.