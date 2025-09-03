Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki Visits White House Amid Tensions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to welcome Poland‘s newly elected President Karol Nawrocki at the White House on Wednesday. Nawrocki, who won the presidency in June, is a right-wing nationalist with support from Trump. This visit marks his first international trip since taking office in early August.

Nawrocki’s visit comes as Poland grapples with internal political tensions, especially between him and centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk. As stated by Pawel Wronski, spokesperson for Poland’s foreign ministry, “There cannot be two foreign policies serving one country.” Wronski wishes Nahrocki success but emphasized the government’s perspective should prevail.

Marcin Przydacz, Nawrocki’s chief foreign policy advisor, confirmed that the agenda will include discussions on security issues and Poland’s stance regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He noted that Nawrocki plans to address Trump’s relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their discussions.

The symbolism of the visit will be enhanced by an impressive flyover of military jets, including four F-16s performing a missing man formation to honor a Polish pilot who died recently. Additionally, F-35 jets will emphasize the military collaboration between the U.S. and Poland.

However, Nawrocki’s presidency is marred by political disputes at home. His refusal to extend benefits for Ukrainian refugees has drawn criticism, and Tusk has publicly challenged Nawrocki’s authority in foreign affairs. Tusk stated that the government, not the presidency, sets Poland’s foreign policy, highlighting the ongoing struggle for power in Polish politics.

Nawrocki’s administration continues to express support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, while simultaneously introducing legislation that clashes with Tusk’s proposals. This political rivalry complicates Poland’s international standing, especially as it aims to maintain a strong alliance with the United States amid tensions with Russia.

As Nawrocki prepares to arrive at the White House at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, the outcome of his meeting with Trump could set the tone for Poland’s future relations with the U.S. and its approach to the Ukraine crisis.