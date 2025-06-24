Polar Opposites Promote Truth at FIU Speaker Series

Miami, FL — Hundreds of members from Florida International University and the greater Miami community gathered on campus Friday to hear two prominent figures with opposing political views discuss the importance of truth and respect for humanity. Conservative legal scholar Robert P. George and political activist Cornel West captivated the audience during their talk, part of President Jeanette Nuñez‘s new speakers series.

“We have two people that could not be more different in their political views, in their personal views, in the policies that they espouse,” Nuñez said prior to the event. “They have come from different walks of life, and yet here they are speaking civilly, engaging in very high-level discussions with kindness and appreciation. […] That’s what I want for our students.”

As political polarization grows in the country, both speakers emphasized the need for constructive communication. “It’s about mustering the courage to be truth seekers and truth tellers,” West said. “We live in a moment where there’s pervasive conformity, complacency, and downright cowardliness.” He urged honesty and moral integrity in today’s culture, stressing that without these qualities, a democratic society cannot be sustained.

West, with roots in the Black church and a self-identified socialist stance, and George, who has been recognized as a leading conservative thinker, openly acknowledged their different backgrounds. West is the grandson of a Baptist minister, while George, a Princeton professor, descends from immigrant coal miners.

The speakers agreed that seeking truth involves listening to dissidents and acknowledging one’s own potential errors. “Each one of us has held some false beliefs,” George told the audience. “If you’re an ideologue, it can blind you to the truth.”

Addressing the role of universities, West noted that true education is about moral formation. “Education at its deepest level is never indoctrination, but it is about thinking for yourself,” he said. George reflected on a past course they co-taught, urging students not to solely focus on career advancement but to engage deeply with challenging ideas.

Rita Mayer MS ’96, who arrived early to secure a seat, expressed a desire for insight into today’s political climate. “Given today’s climate, political and social, I want to hear what they have to say,” she explained.

Professor Mohamed Ghumrawi also highlighted the importance of universities in fostering discussions on differing viewpoints: “They should be platforms for debates,” he said. Donald Bryant, a recruiter, added that showcasing these dialogues is a key objective for the university.

Senior international business major Sofia Nava Marron shared her appreciation for the event’s focus on diverse political discussions, highlighting its importance for community engagement.