News
Police Activity Sparks Concerns in West Seattle Neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Tensions rose in West Seattle late Tuesday night as a heavy police presence was reported in the EC Hughes and Navos vicinity. Eyewitnesses noted the arrival of a police helicopter and multiple sirens around 10:25 PM.
While details remain unclear, witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunshots. One local resident described hearing two loud bangs and suggested they may have been gunfire. As of 10:45 PM, there were no reported injuries, as Seattle Fire Department logs indicated no injury incidents in the area.
The helicopter, identified as Guardian One, was seen circling at low altitude over Delridge. A resident reported that the helicopter appeared to be conducting tight circles rather than broad coverage. Many onlookers expressed worry over the visible police activity.
“It just looks like one police car from here, but I did hear a single loud bang,” said one eyewitness. Another added, “I heard sirens up and down Delridge before Guardian showed up, but it’s pretty quiet now except for the helicopter.”
As of late Tuesday night, police had not publicly released details about the situation, but they are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available. Residents are encouraged to stay alert and report any further observations.
