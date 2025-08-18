News
Police Evacuate Times Square After Suspicious Package Found
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police evacuated Times Square on Monday morning after finding a suspicious package outside the NYPD command center. The incident occurred around 10:32 a.m. at the intersection of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue.
Authorities acted quickly, deploying the bomb squad and cordoning off the area to prevent pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Social media reports prompted serious concern, leading to a significant police presence and widespread evacuation of the normally bustling space.
According to police, a man approached the subway station on 43rd Street, leaving the cylindrical object before walking away. The NYPD’s bomb squad deemed the package safe, confirming by 11:53 a.m. that it posed no threat.
Initial examinations suggested the suspicious item contained rolled-up pieces of paper and a torn magazine. Police believe the object was intentionally left to provoke panic among the public. As they investigate, they are looking to identify and locate the individual who left the package.
The suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a green hooded sweatshirt, black and white shoes, and carrying a green backpack. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to aid their investigation.
While no injuries were reported, the chaotic scene highlighted New York’s continued vigilance regarding public safety, especially in heavily trafficked areas such as Times Square. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.
