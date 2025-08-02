Police and Fire Chiefs Clash in Demolition Derby for Charity

Costa Mesa, California – Police and fire chiefs throughout Orange County traded in caution for chaos during the Motorhome Madness Demolition Derby, held at the Action Sports Arena on July 30 and August 1, 2025. The event, which aims to raise funds for the Children's Hospital of Orange County, featured officials crashing old RVs in a playful competition for charity.

The two-night derby attracted participants like Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, who clinched the victory on Wednesday night, and OC Sheriff Don Barnes. The friendly rivalry included other police chiefs such as Rick Armendariz of Anaheim and Joyce LaPointe of Costa Mesa. On Thursday, the derby continued, finishing after this report’s deadline.

This year’s event marks the return of the popular Motorhome Madness, which is just one part of the annual OC Fair lineup. The fair also hosted the Orange Crush competition and will feature the Damsels of Destruction, with proceeds benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Longtime event organizers, Sunnyside Promotions Racing, facilitated the derby, showcasing both fun and camaraderie among community leaders. Participants included local mayors and council members, such as Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton, all eager to support the hospital.

Many of the RVs used in the derby were donated by Southside Towing, which prepares the vehicles for the event by adding safety features. Dave Padua, the towing company owner, shared his personal connection to CHOC, having experienced their compassionate care when his son required treatment as a child.

In the lead-up to the derby, participating chiefs visited CHOC to engage with young patients, fueling their motivation to compete. They also promoted the fundraiser on social media, underscoring the importance of community support for the hospital’s services. Anaheim Police Chief Armendariz emphasized the vital role of CHOC, stating that every dollar raised contributes to children’s health initiatives.

So far, the event has raised nearly $30,000 for CHOC, showcasing the community’s commitment to support local youth in need. For more details about this year’s OC Fair and the demolition derby, visit ocfair.com.