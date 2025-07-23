Police Incident Resolved on Morrison Road in Glenmore

GLENMORE, WI — A police incident that prompted road closures in the area has been resolved this morning. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office had advised residents to avoid the vicinity of Morrison Road and Scray Hill Road while emergency services addressed the situation.

Local authorities confirmed that multiple roads were shut down during the incident. As of now, those roads have been reopened to traffic, allowing residents to resume their normal routines.

FOX 11 News dispatched a crew to the scene and reports that the sheriff’s office is expected to release more details about the nature of the incident later in the day. Local residents expressed concern about the disruption but are relieved to see the roads accessible once again.

Further updates from the sheriff’s office will clarify any ongoing concerns for residents in the area. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.