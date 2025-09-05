Police Investigate Apparent Murder in Halawa Neighborhood

HALAWA, Hawaii – Honolulu police are investigating a possible murder that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Halawa area. The initial call to the police was received shortly after 11 a.m., leading officers to a residence on Ha’aheo Place.

A police spokesperson at the scene confirmed that the victim was an adult female who appeared to have suffered severe blunt force trauma. Authorities have not yet released her identity as the investigation is still ongoing.

Residents expressed shock and sadness over the incident. One neighbor described the area as typically peaceful, stating, “This morning was pretty quiet. It’s a quiet neighborhood around the cul-de-sac. The people are really friendly, and people walk their dogs around here. I’ve never had a problem with any noise or any problems, so this is a pretty peaceful neighborhood. I was very surprised and saddened about what happened.”

The Honolulu Police Department has initiated a second-degree murder case in connection with the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made, and details regarding any potential suspects remain undisclosed.

The scene of the incident was taped off for several hours as detectives continued their work. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.