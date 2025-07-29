Police Investigate Dead Body Found at Rochester Walmart

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a dead body found inside a vehicle in the Walmart North parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a body discovered in the car. Upon arrival, they found an adult male deceased inside the vehicle.

The body was later transported to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities are working to determine the cause of death, but they have not yet released the identity of the deceased man.

As the investigation continues, the RPD is urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward.

This discovery has raised concern in the local community as police work to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.