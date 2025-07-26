Police Investigate Death of Couple in New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach, FL — New Smyrna Beach and South Daytona police are probing a tragic incident involving a 61-year-old woman and her 62-year-old boyfriend. The investigation began on July 22 when officers responded to a call from an out-of-state woman who reported a troubling phone conversation, according to a joint statement from both police departments.

The caller claimed the New Smyrna Beach woman expressed intentions of harming herself and indicated she had killed her boyfriend. Officers rushed to the scene to check on the woman, but unfortunately, upon arrival, they learned she had died by suicide.

In the wake of this discovery, New Smyrna Beach Police requested South Daytona officers to conduct a welfare check at the boyfriend’s home. When they arrived, they found a deceased 62-year-old male. The exact circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

New Smyrna Beach police are leading the suicide investigation while South Daytona Police are handling the homicide inquiry. Officials stated that both agencies are working together to fully understand the sequence of events leading up to these deaths.

The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of their next of kin.