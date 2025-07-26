News
Police Investigate Death of Couple in New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach, FL — New Smyrna Beach and South Daytona police are probing a tragic incident involving a 61-year-old woman and her 62-year-old boyfriend. The investigation began on July 22 when officers responded to a call from an out-of-state woman who reported a troubling phone conversation, according to a joint statement from both police departments.
The caller claimed the New Smyrna Beach woman expressed intentions of harming herself and indicated she had killed her boyfriend. Officers rushed to the scene to check on the woman, but unfortunately, upon arrival, they learned she had died by suicide.
In the wake of this discovery, New Smyrna Beach Police requested South Daytona officers to conduct a welfare check at the boyfriend’s home. When they arrived, they found a deceased 62-year-old male. The exact circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.
New Smyrna Beach police are leading the suicide investigation while South Daytona Police are handling the homicide inquiry. Officials stated that both agencies are working together to fully understand the sequence of events leading up to these deaths.
The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of their next of kin.
Recent Posts
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless