Police Investigate Raja Jackson’s Violent Outburst During Wrestling Event

LOS ANGELES, California — A police investigation is underway following a violent outburst by Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, during a livestreamed wrestling event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday night at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley. Jackson jumped into the ring in the middle of a match between Stuart Smith, also known as Syko Stu, and delivered a series of 23 punches to Smith’s face after slamming him to the mat. The shocking video of the attack quickly went viral.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to the gym around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of an attempted murder. By the time officers arrived, Jackson had left the scene, but Smith was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary reports indicate that a felony battery was filed, and detectives are currently handling the investigation. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Shortly after the incident, Quinton Jackson spoke out, saying his son believed he could receive “payback” in the ring after Smith allegedly hit him with a drink can before the event. The elder Jackson condemned his son’s actions.

Video footage captured a previous confrontation between Raja Jackson and Smith, seemingly approving a staged conflict. However, after the match, KnokX Pro released a statement asserting that the attack was not part of the planned performance.

Neama Rahmani, a legal expert, stated that Jackson’s actions likely exceeded any consent for simulated violence in professional wrestling. He pointed out that while athletes consent to a certain level of altercation, Jackson’s attack crossed a serious line.

Quinton Jackson expressed his concern for Smith’s recovery, stating he was upset about the incident and apologized on behalf of his son. Meanwhile, Smith reportedly suffered severe injuries, including lost teeth and facial fractures.

Douglas Malo, a fellow wrestler present, confirmed that Smith was conscious and able to communicate on Sunday, providing hope for his recovery. The investigation continues as legal experts assess the implications of Jackson’s actions.