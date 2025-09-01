Sports
Police Investigate Raja Jackson’s Violent Outburst During Wrestling Event
LOS ANGELES, California — A police investigation is underway following a violent outburst by Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, during a livestreamed wrestling event in Los Angeles over the weekend.
The incident occurred Saturday night at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley. Jackson jumped into the ring in the middle of a match between Stuart Smith, also known as Syko Stu, and delivered a series of 23 punches to Smith’s face after slamming him to the mat. The shocking video of the attack quickly went viral.
According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to the gym around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of an attempted murder. By the time officers arrived, Jackson had left the scene, but Smith was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Preliminary reports indicate that a felony battery was filed, and detectives are currently handling the investigation. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
Shortly after the incident, Quinton Jackson spoke out, saying his son believed he could receive “payback” in the ring after Smith allegedly hit him with a drink can before the event. The elder Jackson condemned his son’s actions.
Video footage captured a previous confrontation between Raja Jackson and Smith, seemingly approving a staged conflict. However, after the match, KnokX Pro released a statement asserting that the attack was not part of the planned performance.
Neama Rahmani, a legal expert, stated that Jackson’s actions likely exceeded any consent for simulated violence in professional wrestling. He pointed out that while athletes consent to a certain level of altercation, Jackson’s attack crossed a serious line.
Quinton Jackson expressed his concern for Smith’s recovery, stating he was upset about the incident and apologized on behalf of his son. Meanwhile, Smith reportedly suffered severe injuries, including lost teeth and facial fractures.
Douglas Malo, a fellow wrestler present, confirmed that Smith was conscious and able to communicate on Sunday, providing hope for his recovery. The investigation continues as legal experts assess the implications of Jackson’s actions.
Recent Posts
- Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Delivers Frights with Iconic Haunted Houses
- Kings Island Revives Phantom Theater with Modern Upgrades
- Disney Cruise Line Introduces New Themed Lounges and Signature Drinks
- Muchova and Kostyuk Clash in US Open’s Fourth Round Showdown
- Cleveland Air Show Honors Local Leader with Thrilling Ride
- Gunter Police Warn Residents Ahead of Dove Hunting Season
- 2025 NFL Win Projections: Who Will Rise or Fall This Season?
- Nintendo Switch 2 Enhances Kirby’s Adventure in New Edition
- Travis Kelce Launches Fashion Line Days After Engagement to Taylor Swift
- Texas Coach Reflects on Changes Following Loss to Ohio State
- Love and Addiction: A Writer’s Tumultuous Journey With a Terminal Partner
- Concerns Grow Over Switch 2 Port Performance Ahead of Launch
- Charleston Residents Struggle to Pronounce Rhode Island Town Names
- Nationwide Protests Planned for Labor Day Amid Rising Tensions in California
- Surf Abu Dhabi: A New Wave of Luxury Experiences
- Gen Z Redefines Work: Career Minimalism Takes Over by 2025
- AI Revolution Creates Job Challenges for Younger Workers, Study Finds
- Many Restaurants and Stores Open on Labor Day Weekend
- 11-Year-Old Shot During Doorbell Ditch Prank in Houston
- Coco Gauff Faces Naomi Osaka in Thrilling US Open Showdown