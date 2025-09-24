Police Officer Arrested in Sandra Birchmore’s Alleged Murder

STOUGHTON, Mass. — In a shocking turn of events, a police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of Sandra Birchmore, whose demise was initially ruled a suicide in 2021. The tragic case gained renewed attention on August 28, 2024, when authorities charged Officer Matthew Farwell with allegedly strangling Birchmore to stop her from exposing their illicit relationship.

Birchmore, 23 and pregnant at the time of her death, was found lifeless in her apartment on February 4, 2021. Initially, her death was classified as a suicide after she was discovered with a luggage strap around her neck. However, her family disputed this ruling, insisting that she would not take her own life while expecting a child.

Following their insistence, police reopened the investigation. Reports revealed that Birchmore had been in a long-term, alleged predatory relationship with Farwell, who was nearly 15 years her senior and married. Their connection purportedly began when Birchmore was just a child in a police mentorship program.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy, Farwell allegedly murdered Birchmore when it became clear that he could no longer control her. After her death, investigators found evidence suggesting that Farwell staged the scene to look like a suicide.

In a statement, Levy said, “Sandra Birchmore survived years of grooming, statutory rape, and then sexual violence, all at the hands of Matthew Farwell.”

The disturbing details of their relationship came to light through text messages that the FBI reviewed during the investigation. Birchmore reportedly discovered she was pregnant in late December 2020, and Farwell’s reaction was allegedly anger and denial about the baby.

Friends and family describe Birchmore as excited about her pregnancy, intending to announce the news on Valentine’s Day 2021. However, when she was absent from work at East Elementary School, her coworkers called the police. Officers conducted a wellness check, leading to the grim discovery of her body.

Authorities originally concluded her death was a suicide, but the claims of a predatory relationship prompted a re-investigation. Despite denying any wrongdoing, Farwell now faces serious charges, accused of carrying out a calculated murder.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial, with a date yet to be announced.