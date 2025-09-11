Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired at UMass Boston

BOSTON, MA — A large police presence responded to reports of shots fired at UMass Boston on Thursday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. near 240 Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester.

Sky 5 footage showed students and campus employees evacuating a residence hall with their hands raised. One officer was seen carrying a rifle as authorities flooded into the area.

UMass Boston issued alerts labeling the situation as a ‘public safety threat,’ urging individuals to avoid the residence hall and the Campus Center. The East Building of the campus was particularly affected.

The involved departments include UMass Boston Police, Boston police, and Massachusetts State Police. As of now, it remains unclear if there were any injuries reported.

This comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following a related incident in Utah. UMass Boston has a student enrollment of approximately 15,575 for the Fall 2024 semester, as stated on the school’s website.

Authorities are still investigating the events leading up to the police response and have yet to confirm if shots were indeed fired in or near the building.

NewsCenter 5 will provide further updates as more information becomes available.