News
Police Respond to Weapon Report at Smithfield-Selma High School
Smithfield, North Carolina — Police were present outside Smithfield-Selma High School on Wednesday morning following a report of a weapon on campus. At approximately 7:30 a.m., students entered the building without any reported issues.
Local law enforcement and school officials initiated lockdown procedures after receiving information about a weapon. According to a statement from school administration, the lockdown was enacted as a precautionary measure.
Authorities apprehended a student who possessed an airsoft BB gun. This discovery was made using the school’s weapon detection system. After confirming the safety of all students and staff, the lockdown was lifted, and normal operations resumed at the school.
The school administration reassured the community that all individuals were safe during the incident. They emphasized that staff are regularly trained to implement lockdowns whenever necessary to protect students and staff.
In addition to the police presence, there was a crash reported in front of the school during the incident, which could have contributed to the response from law enforcement. At least seven police cruisers were parked outside as officials managed the scene. As of now, WRAL News is investigating the details surrounding the car crash.
