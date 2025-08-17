Police Search for Missing Girl in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes, England — Police are searching for a girl named Hope, who has been missing since the evening of August 13, 2025. Authorities have issued an appeal for information to aid in her recovery.

A police spokesperson urged the public, saying, “If you have seen Hope or have any relevant information that could help with locating her, please call us on 101, quote reference number 43250413776.” Hope is described as a white olive-skinned female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, with long black hair featuring blonde streaks. She was last seen wearing a black vest top, black jogging bottoms, and black HOKA trainers.

As the search continues, concerned locals have taken to social media to spread awareness, hoping for swift news about her whereabouts. Officers have increased patrols in areas known to be frequented by Hope.

Hope’s family and friends are deeply worried, anxious for her safe return. Community leaders are reminding everyone to reach out with any information that could help reunite Hope with her loved ones.

The Milton Keynes Police Department is dedicated to ensuring Hope is found and returned safely. They are urging anyone with sighting information to come forward without delay.