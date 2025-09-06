Police Search for Woman in Las Vegas Shooting Investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Authorities are searching for a woman of interest connected to a shooting incident that occurred last month in west Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that at least 28 rounds were fired early in the morning on Sunday, August 23, 2025.

The gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Spruce Grove Street and Sonnet Court, close to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Durango Drive. When police arrived at the scene, all individuals involved had left, and no injuries were reported.

Detectives discovered 28 spent shell casings at the site and have identified a female person of interest. Additionally, two vehicles were noted to have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to reach out. Those with tips can contact the LVMPD’s Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-2639. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 702-385-5555.

The investigation continues as police seek the public’s help in clarifying the events surrounding this late-night shooting.