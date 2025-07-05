Police Seek Suspect Who Aimed Fireworks at Beachgoers in Bethany

BETHANY BEACH, DE – Bethany Beach Police are investigating a fireworks incident involving a suspect who aimed mortars at bystanders earlier this week.

Police responded to reports of chaos near the 100 block of Garfield Parkway on July 2, when the suspect reportedly ignited multiple fireworks. Eyewitnesses claim the individual then targeted a mortar-style firework at a crowd on the beach, causing injuries to several people.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and pursued the suspect but were unable to apprehend him. Authorities have released images from police body camera footage captured on the same day, describing the suspect as an 18-20-year-old black male, approximately six feet tall, with short dreadlock-style hair and a distinct scar or scratch under his right eye.

Police are urging anyone with information or who can identify the suspect to contact Bethany Beach Police at 302-539-1000.