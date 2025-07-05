News
Police Seek Suspect Who Aimed Fireworks at Beachgoers in Bethany
BETHANY BEACH, DE – Bethany Beach Police are investigating a fireworks incident involving a suspect who aimed mortars at bystanders earlier this week.
Police responded to reports of chaos near the 100 block of Garfield Parkway on July 2, when the suspect reportedly ignited multiple fireworks. Eyewitnesses claim the individual then targeted a mortar-style firework at a crowd on the beach, causing injuries to several people.
Officers quickly arrived at the scene and pursued the suspect but were unable to apprehend him. Authorities have released images from police body camera footage captured on the same day, describing the suspect as an 18-20-year-old black male, approximately six feet tall, with short dreadlock-style hair and a distinct scar or scratch under his right eye.
Police are urging anyone with information or who can identify the suspect to contact Bethany Beach Police at 302-539-1000.
Recent Posts
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak