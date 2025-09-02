Business
Polish CEO Apologizes After Snatching Hat from Child at US Open
NEW YORK — Piotr Szczerek, a Polish CEO, has publicly apologized after a video captured him snatching a tennis cap from a young boy during the US Open. The incident occurred on Thursday when Szczerek believed the cap, thrown by tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, was intended for him.
In a statement shared on social media, Szczerek expressed regret, saying, ‘I made a huge mistake. In the emotions, in the crowd’s joy after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was handing the cap in my direction for my sons, who had earlier asked for autographs.’ The video quickly went viral, leading to outrage and criticism directed at Szczerek, who heads the paving company Drogbruk.
The cap was intended for a child named Brock, who can be seen in the footage protesting as Szczerek grabs it. After the backlash, Szczerek apologized directly to Brock and his family, stating he hoped to repair the harm done by the incident.
Majchrzak, who had just won his match against ninth seed Karen Khachanov, commented on the incident, calling it a misunderstanding. ‘I just missed it… I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat,’ he explained, noting the excitement surrounding his victory.
Over the weekend, Majchrzak reached out to Brock, sharing a signed cap and other gifts in a gesture of goodwill. ‘Today after warm up, I had a nice meeting,’ Majchrzak captioned an Instagram post featuring the young fan.
Szczerek acknowledged the fallout from the incident, stating that it served as a painful lesson in humility. He committed to increasing his involvement in initiatives supporting youth and combating violence after realizing the impact of his actions. ‘This situation showed me that one moment of carelessness can undo years of work and support,’ he added.
Despite the controversy, Szczerek noted that his long history of supporting sports and children remains unchanged, expressing hope to rebuild the lost trust through action moving forward.
