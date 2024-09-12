Political Tensions Flare: Arekapudi Gandhi and Kaushik Reddy Clash in Telangana

A political confrontation has erupted in Telangana, drawing significant attention as tensions flare between Arekapudi Gandhi, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and MLA from Serilingampally, and Kaushik Reddy, another prominent political figure in the region.

The conflict intensified when Arekapudi Gandhi accused Kaushik Reddy of destabilizing the party, alleging that his behavior had led to losses for the BRS party. Gandhi referred to Reddy’s actions as covert and claimed they created regional divisions. Responding to a challenge by Kaushik Reddy, who declared he would hoist a party flag at Gandhi’s residence, Arekapudi Gandhi, alongside his supporters, proceeded to Reddy’s home in Kondapur.

The situation escalated when police were deployed around Kaushik Reddy’s residence to maintain order. Despite the police presence, Gandhi and his followers staged a sit-in outside the home, demanding either Reddy come out to meet them or allow Gandhi inside. The protest soon turned into a scuffle as some supporters forcefully entered Reddy’s premises, leading to Gandhi’s arrest.

Reacting to the incident, Kaushik Reddy expressed concerns about safety, questioning how the government could assure protection to regular citizens when an MLA faced such threats. He alleged that Gandhi’s actions were an attempt on his life and promised a political response during a BRS event on September 13.

In the backdrop of these events, Gandhi’s recent appointment as PAC Chairman has been critiqued by party members, especially given the political shifts involving legislators. Meanwhile, Reddy demands disqualification for those shifting parties and continues to challenge Arekapudi Gandhi, escalating the political fray in Telangana.