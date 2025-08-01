Entertainment
Polka Dots Take Over Summer Fashion in 2025
NEW YORK, NY — As summer 2025 approaches its end, polka dots are emerging as the standout print of the season. This retro-inspired style has been spotted on various celebrities, cementing its status as a must-have trend.
Notably, model Gigi Hadid showcased a bold polka dot mini dress on Instagram, priced at $950. At just 30 years old, Hadid’s endorsement has reiterated the versatility and timelessness of the polka dot print. Jordan, a shopping editor at InStyle, expressed excitement about the dress trend, remarking that everyone should incorporate it into their wardrobe.
For those interested in joining this fashionable movement, Jordan has selected seven budget-friendly polka dot dresses starting at $29. An affordable option from Amazon offers thousands of positive shopper ratings, making it a reliable choice for those experimenting with the print.
J.Crew‘s recent double-sale allows customers to save nearly $200 on a stylish polka dot dress when using the code SHOPSALE. This piece is praised for its ruffle details and stylish seams.
For those desiring a flirty mini dress that suits various occasions, a comfortable dress option is available for $40. It pairs well with both casual and dressy footwear.
Another standout piece is an airy slip dress with vintage 90s vibes. This versatile dress, complete with lace trim, is perfect for hot summer days.
Abercrombie‘s curve-hugging dress has garnered rave reviews for its comfort and appealing style. A satisfied customer noted, “This is one of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever owned.”
In addition to emphasize the practical features of polka dot dresses, some include side pockets, a feature that has become popular among shoppers.
