Poll Indicates Mamdani Leads Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race

NEW YORK – A recent poll by Siena Research and The New York Times reveals that Zohran Mamdani leads Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral race. If the election were held today, Mamdani would win 46% of the vote compared to Cuomo’s 24%.

The poll was published Tuesday and indicates that Cuomo would still face challenges even if two other candidates, Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, dropped out. In a head-to-head matchup, Cuomo would narrowly lead Mamdani 48% to 44%, should that scenario occur.

Siena director Don Levy noted, “The big ‘if’ is what would happen if both Sliwa and Adams were to drop out. Cuomo would capture the vast majority of both Adams’ and Sliwa’s current support and win a majority of voters over forty-five.” This suggests that while Cuomo remains competitive, he must rely on the potential withdrawal of others to close the gap.

Cuomo remains adamant about his campaign, rejecting any offers for positions in a potential Trump administration. Meanwhile, Adams is reportedly eyeing a role in the federal government, further fueling speculation he may suspend his reelection campaign.

In the four-way race, Mamdani is performing well among young voters, holding a significant lead in that demographic. According to Levy, “A lot could change in this race, if Adams and/or Sliwa drop out, or Mamdani could continue to ride his support among young voters and voters concerned about economic issues all the way to Gracie Mansion.”

Cuomo has called for five debates with Mamdani, accusing him of dodging questions. In response, Mamdani has labeled Cuomo a “Donald Trump’s puppet” and suggested he would prefer to debate Trump directly.

As the race continues, voters can expect ongoing campaigning from all four candidates. Mamdani plans to campaign this weekend at a rally in Brooklyn alongside Senator Bernie Sanders. Adams has canceled several appearances, choosing to remain firm in his decision to stay in the race, amidst mounting speculation regarding his political future.