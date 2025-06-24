Poll Shows Majority Support for U.S. Airstrikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A recent CNN poll reveals that 79% of Americans oppose Iran‘s nuclear ambitions, with significant support for U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. The survey, discussed on the Mark Levin Show, highlights the perspectives of both Republicans and Democrats regarding national security.

According to the poll, which aired on June 22, 2025, 83% of Republicans and 79% of Democrats and independents agree on the need to confront Iran. A majority of Republicans, 69%, support airstrikes, while 27% oppose such actions. Levin argued that this data contradicts the voices of isolationists who downplay the threat posed by Iran.

“These isolationist voices are paper tigers,” Levin stated, asserting that they align with left-wing narratives that challenge intelligence on Iran’s nuclear developments and its previous attempts to target former President Trump. He emphasized that most Americans prioritize national security.

Roger Zakheim, director of the Ronald Reagan Institute, joined the program to discuss the Summer Survey, which found that 84% of respondents believe preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is crucial. Nearly 90% of Republican participants favored actions against Iran.

Zakheim noted that concerns about nuclear proliferation have intensified, especially regarding Israel’s potential military actions against Iran, even prior to recent escalations. He warned that China‘s government, led by Xi Jinping, is closely monitoring the situation.

“If we appear weak, it will encourage further aggression,” Zakheim explained. He added that President Trump’s firm stance has sent a strong message to Beijing, signaling that the U.S. remains resolute against threats.