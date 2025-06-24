Polls Open for NYC Mayoral Primary Amid Controversies and High Stakes

NEW YORK CITY — Voters in New York City will head to the polls on June 24, 2025, to participate in a closely-watched primary for mayor. This contest comes on the heels of controversies surrounding incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is currently facing federal charges.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, leads a crowded field in the Democratic primary. Cuomo is competing with notable contenders including state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who is gaining momentum with endorsements from figures like Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In recent polls, Cuomo and Mamdani are neck and neck, vying for the top spot in a uniquely competitive primary field. Other candidates include City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander. In the 2021 general election, each candidate will look to navigate the implications of New York City’s ranked-choice voting system.

The New York City Democratic primary utilizes a ranking system, allowing voters to select up to five candidates based on preference. If no candidate gains a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and their votes are redistributed until a winner is determined.

City election officials anticipate that initial results will be available shortly after polls close at 9 p.m. ET, but final tabulations may take longer due to the ranked-choice system.

The stakes are high this election cycle, as New York City has faced challenges ranging from housing affordability to public safety. Candidates have outlined various approaches to address these concerns. While Cuomo emphasizes his political experience, Mamdani is positioning himself as a progressive voice for change.

The outcome of this primary will significantly influence the general election scheduled for November. As of now, with over 7.4 million registered voters in the city, the political dynamics suggest a fiercely competitive and potentially transformative race.

Polls indicate that voter turnout will be critical, especially given the complex voting system in place. Candidates and voters alike are gearing up for what promises to be a pivotal election for the future of New York City.