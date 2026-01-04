Polymarket Delays U.S. Launch Amid Competition and Regulatory Changes

NEW YORK, NY — Polymarket, a prediction market platform, has yet to launch its U.S. app despite previous announcements indicating a public release was imminent. As the NFL season concludes, the app remains in an invite-only mode with a waitlist for new users.

The delay poses potential business risks for Polymarket, which faces growing competition from other prediction market platforms that recently logged record betting volumes during the Christmas season. The company’s representatives indicated they are working to onboard users from the waitlist but did not specify a timeline for full launch.

Polymarket, which operates as a clearinghouse for prediction markets, was granted permission by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in September 2025 to return to the U.S. market after previously facing a three-year ban. In July, Polymarket entered into a $112 million acquisition deal for derivatives exchange QCEX, a move aimed at solidifying its compliance and expanding accessibility to American users.

Despite a marketing blitz in August that announced the imminent launch of legal football trading, Polymarket’s U.S. app currently only allows users to participate in sports event contracts. Experts speculate the delay may be attributed to regulators monitoring ongoing cases with rival firm Kalshi, which has received legal pushback since launching political event contracts.

Polymarket’s chief marketing officer, Matthew Modabber, expressed optimism in social media posts throughout the fall about the imminent U.S. app launch. Yet, as of early January 2026, the platform remains largely inaccessible for American users.