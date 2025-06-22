K-Pop Demon Hunters: A New Animated Hit on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix‘s newest animated film, “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” showcases a unique blend of supernatural action and K-pop culture. The movie, created in tandem with Sony Pictures Animation, features three aspiring girl band members who moonlight as ghostbusters.

The three protagonists, known as Huntrix, include Mira (May Hong), a powerful warrior, Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), a talented rapper, and Rumi (Arden Cho), an orphan with a mysterious lineage. Together, they use their charm and musical skills to fend off the demon king Gwi-Ma (Byung Hun Lee).

Fans of the trio unknowingly contribute to their battle against evil by forming a protective barrier called the Golden Honmoon. However, they face a formidable challenge when Gwi-Ma’s acolyte, Juni (Ahn Hyo-seop), assembles a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, in an attempt to sway Huntrix’s fans.

Directors Chris Appelhans, known for his work on “Wish Dragon,” and a collaborator from major animation studios bring a playful approach to the film’s design. Inspired by Korean graphic novels, the animation features dynamic poses that stand out from traditional cartoons.

Throughout the movie, the comedic tension builds as Rumi navigates her secret: she is the daughter of a pop singer and a demon. Her trainer, Celine (Yunjin Kim), is the only one aware of Rumi’s background and tries to help her control her demonic traits while grappling with her growing feelings for Juni.

Notably, the film features a vibrant soundtrack, including original songs performed by various artists, blending English and Korean lyrics. Key tracks include “How It’s Done” and “Takedown,” capturing the spirit of K-pop.

With its ambitious narrative and stylistic elements, “K-Pop Demon Hunters” crafts a fantastical world where music and magic intertwine, creating a unique cinematic experience.