K-Pop Demon Hunters Takes the World by Storm on Netflix

SEOUL, South Korea — The animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters debuted on Netflix on June 20, 2025, quickly soaring to the top of the platform’s global charts. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, this vibrant film blends high-energy K-pop with traditional Korean mythology.

The story follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, members of the fictional K-pop group Huntrix who lead double lives as demon hunters. By day, they electrify fans with their performances; by night, they protect humanity from supernatural threats. Their biggest danger comes from a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, revealed to be demons in disguise.

The film features stunning animation from Sony Pictures Animation, known for its work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Critics have praised its unique art style and engaging narrative, calling it a love letter to K-pop and Korean culture.

The soundtrack, driven by original songs, features contributions from notable K-pop producers and artists. Executive music producer Ian Eisendrath commented, ‘We wanted to create a legitimate K-pop album that resonates with fans.’ This ambitious soundtrack includes bangers that not only drive the plot but are also intended to stand alone.

Voice actors include Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira, and Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, bringing depth and humor to their characters. Ahn Hyo-seop voices Jinu, the leader of the Saja Boys, while Lee Byung-hun takes on the role of the antagonist Gwi-Ma.

Critics have given the film a 94% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, praising its humor and cultural references. It quickly rose to popularity across numerous countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan.

With its bold visuals, uplifting story, and K-pop energy, fans are already clamoring for a sequel, sensing that the journey of Rumi and her friends has only just begun.