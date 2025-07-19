K-pop Group ATEEZ Thrills Fans at Baltimore Concert

Baltimore, MD — Despite not being a common stop for K-pop groups, ATEEZ attracted tens of thousands of fans to their concert on July 17, 2025. Fans arrived hours early with light sticks and photo cards, ready to show their support. Many attendees donned red and black, the color theme for the tour, with some even incorporating it into their hair and makeup.

ATEEZ, which debuted in 2018, has quickly risen to international fame. The band, comprised of eight members, has achieved a level of popularity rivaling that of renowned groups like BTS and Blackpink. Their dedicated fanbase, known as ATINY, appreciates the group’s unique approach to K-pop, characterized by bold sounds and themes.

The band’s music features heavy percussion and electric guitar, mixing lyrics and rap. Fans have even coined the term “demon line” to describe members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, and San, who exhibit dramatic changes in persona during performances.

As the concert commenced, ATEEZ greeted the crowd with enthusiasm, shouting, “What’s up Baltimore?” Fans participated in a call-and-response chant, barking in excitement and singing along to their favorite tracks.

Many concertgoers shared their journey to ATEEZ’s performance. Daniele, a fan, reflected on the impact of the music, stating, “It just speaks to the heart.” Another fan, Kiera, mentioned she enjoys their songs and came with her mother. Others, like Eaven and Iyonna, traveled to see the group due to their long-standing admiration for ATEEZ.

Florence Shen, a junior at George Washington University and aspiring photojournalist, attended the concert to capture the electrifying atmosphere. She shared her excitement about documenting the event as part of her internship.

As fans awaited their favorite songs, many expressed anticipation for solo performances and specific tracks. Despite varying lengths of fandom, enthusiasm for ATEEZ remains strong, showcasing the band’s magnetic appeal.

With every note and sight of their favorite idols, fans left the concert buzzing about the night’s experience, eagerly looking forward to ATEEZ’s next visit.