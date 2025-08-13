K-Pop Hit ‘Golden’ Tops Billboard Hot 100, Breaking Records

Los Angeles, CA – The animated film KPop Demon Hunters continues to set records as its breakout song, “Golden,” has reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The track, performed by the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x, secured the top spot just weeks after debuting at number 81 on the chart on July 5.

Released on Netflix in June, KPop Demon Hunters has quickly become the platform’s most-watched animated film. The movie follows the fictional band Huntr/x, who uses their music to safeguard humanity from demons. The success of “Golden” marks a significant milestone for K-pop, being the first Hot 100 leader by female singers.

During its first week of August, “Golden” achieved nearly 32 million official streams and dethroned Alex Warren’s chart leader, “Ordinary,” which had dominated the Hot 100 for nine nonconsecutive weeks. According to Billboard, the track garnered 31.7 million streams, 8.4 million radio impressions, and 7,000 sales during the week.

Maggie Kang, the Korean-Canadian co-director of KPop Demon Hunters, stated they aimed for the film’s music to resonate deeply with K-pop fans. The success of the film and its songs surprised the creative team. Ejae, who co-wrote “Golden,” expressed her excitement, saying, “It’s like I’m surfing for the first time and a big wave just came through.”

The soundtrack has not only produced “Golden” but also yielded other hits, with Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” reaching number eight on the Hot 100. The film’s success has sparked discussions about a potential franchise, with plans for sequels mirroring Disney’s approach with Frozen.

This milestone for K-pop, represented by “Golden,” reinforces the genre’s global dominance and showcases the growing influence of animated films in the music industry. Discussions around the film have even caught the attention of major K-pop artists, including Jungkook from BTS.

As the film’s popularity rises, industry experts predict it will continue to shape future projects in the music and animation sectors.