Entertainment
K-Pop Movie Hits Billboard, TWICE Debuts New Track
SEOUL, South Korea, July 29 (Yonhap) — The original soundtrack from the animated film “K-Pop Demon Hunters” is making waves on the Billboard charts. The track “Golden,” sung by the fictional girl group Huntr/x, rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The song jumped two spots from its previous ranking of No. 4, Billboard reported on Monday.
“Golden” debuted at No. 81 earlier this month and has steadily climbed through the ranks, reaching positions of No. 23, No. 6, and now No. 2. The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States based on streaming, radio airplay, and sales data.
In addition to its high ranking on the Hot 100, “Golden” also topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the Netflix original features Huntr/x, a group dedicated to defending the human world from malevolent spirits.
Meanwhile, the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK‘s song “Jump” secured the second place on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and third on the Global 200. Another popular group, TWICE, saw their latest single “Strategy” debut at No. 92 on the Hot 100, marking their third entry on the chart.
At a concert held in Osaka on July 26-27, TWICE previewed tracks from their upcoming album. The title track, “Enemy,” written by member Jihyo, emphasizes self-empowerment.
As a significant milestone, Jihyo directed the sixth Japanese studio album set for release on August 27, 2025. Their global appeal remains strong, with chart successes continuing through the Netflix animated film’s soundtrack.
TWICE is also set to make history as the first K-pop girl group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, scheduled for August 2.
