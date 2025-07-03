Pop-Up Storms Forecasted for Southeast Wisconsin This Week

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Pop-up storms are expected to develop across Southeast Wisconsin as humidity levels rise over the next few days. The most significant chance for showers or storms tonight will likely be north of Milwaukee, where temperatures will only drop to around 70 degrees.

Forecasters indicate that conditions will remain warm and humid, with highs reaching up to 84 degrees on Thursday. Inland locations may hit 90 degrees. A chance of scattered thunderstorms will continue into Friday, while a cold front is projected to bring more significant rain and storms on Saturday night into Sunday.

Tonight, the National Weather Service warns of isolated showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early, with minimal winds of 5 to 10 mph expected.

On Thursday, residents can anticipate mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM thunderstorms. Highs are anticipated to be 84 degrees near the lake and 88 degrees inland. Winds will shift from northwest to east at around 10 mph.

Friday will continue the trend of warm and humid conditions, with temperatures peaking at 91 degrees. Saturday might bring a change with a higher probability of thunderstorms at night, as temperatures are predicted to reach 92 degrees.

As the weekend approaches, the forecast suggests that Sunday will likely see showers and storms with a high of 80 degrees. Residents are advised to stay alert for future weather updates as the holiday weekend approaches, particularly as storm developments may arise.

Storm chances will reappear towards the end of the week, just in time for the Fourth of July celebrations, although the timing of any severe weather remains uncertain.