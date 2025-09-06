News
Pop-Up Thunderstorms Expected in Southern Nevada This Weekend
Las Vegas, Nevada – Pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Southern Nevada through Saturday. The chance of rain is diminishing, but isolated showers and thunderstorms may occur during the afternoon and early evening.
The National Weather Service reports that the forecast high for Las Vegas on Saturday is 96 degrees Fahrenheit. Sunday and Monday will see even warmer temperatures, expected to reach closer to 100 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.
A low-pressure system from the Pacific Ocean will bring cooler air to the region middle of next week, bringing high temperatures down to the low 90s and morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
According to the latest report, the weather pattern shifts starting tomorrow, reintegrating a monsoonal flow into Southern Nevada. Light sprinkles may start overnight, but the greater storm potential is expected on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are predicted to drop into the low 100s on Monday, transitioning to the 90s for the rest of the week.
Rain chances are expected to continue through Saturday, with any storms potentially bringing heavy rain, urban flooding, or strong winds.
