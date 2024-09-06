Pope Francis Welcomed to Papua New Guinea with Enthusiasm

Pope Francis arrived in Papua New Guinea on September 6, 2024, marking the second stop of his journey through Asia and the Pacific. He was officially welcomed at Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby, where a 21-cannon salute was fired in his honor.

The Holy Father arrived after a five and a half hour flight from Jakarta, Indonesia. Upon landing, he received a warm greeting from children dressed in traditional attire who presented him with flowers. The official welcome ceremony was led by John Rosso, Papua New Guinea’s deputy prime minister, and featured a review of the honor guard, the playing of national anthems, and the presentation of delegations.

Despite the late hour of his arrival, thousands of people lined the roads from the airport to catch a glimpse of the Pope, many holding battery-operated candles. In contrast to Indonesia, where Christians form a small minority, about 98% of Papua New Guinea’s population identifies as Christian, with Catholics making up approximately 31% of the 8.2 million residents.

This marks the third papal visit to Papua New Guinea, with St. John Paul II having visited in 1984 and 1995. The country is renowned for its diverse ethnic groups and rich natural resources, yet faces significant challenges, including high poverty rates and ongoing issues with crime and gang violence.

During his visit, Pope Francis plans to pay tribute to missionaries from Argentina who work in the region, emphasizing their contributions to local communities through education, healthcare, and social justice. This aspect of his trip highlights the Pope’s commitment to addressing the interconnected issues of poverty and environmental degradation, an ongoing concern in Papua New Guinea.