Pope Leo XIV to Canonize First Millennial Saint in Chicago

CHICAGO — Pope Leo XIV will preside over his first canonization ceremony Sunday, officially declaring Carlo Acutis as the first millennial saint. The event takes place at the Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish in Chicago, where students are engaged in activities to learn about Acutis’ life and faith.

Acutis, who died in 2006 at the young age of 15, has become a beloved figure among many young Catholics. His canonization is part of an effort by the Vatican to connect with a younger generation by presenting a relatable, modern saint. “He’s someone who I think a lot of young people today say, ‘I could be the saint next door,’” said the Rev. Ed Howe, the parish pastor.

The celebrations for Acutis come after the passing of Pope Francis in April, who had championed Acutis’ case for sainthood. Francis believed Acutis could draw younger Catholics back to church, especially given the challenges and temptations of the digital age.

Acutis was known for using technology to spread the Gospel, famously creating a website dedicated to Eucharistic miracles, one of his enduring legacies. His unusual combination of modern skills and deep faith make him a relevant figure today.

His mother, Antonia Salzano, recalls how her son spent hours in prayer and was deeply devoted to his faith. “This was the fixed appointment of his day,” she said in a documentary airing ahead of the canonization.

Acutis was born in London but raised in Milan. He enjoyed a typical childhood marked by a love for soccer and animals while also demonstrating a strong commitment to helping the less fortunate. After his swift battle with leukemia, he was laid to rest in Assisi, where his tomb has become a pilgrimage site for young Catholics.

Despite being less known than other saints like Mother Teresa, Acutis has gained significant popularity, especially among young people. “I feel like he’s a lot more relatable, and I definitely feel like I’m closer to God when I read about him,” said Sona Harrison, an 8th grader from his parish school.

As part of the preparations, students carried items during Mass that represented Acutis’ interests and values. Nine-year-old David Cameron emphasized, “He fed the poor, he cared for the poor,” illustrating how Acutis’ life continues to inspire the next generation.