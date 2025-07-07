Pope Leo XIV Resumes Papal Tradition in Castel Gandolfo This Summer

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy — Pope Leo XIV arrived at the papal summer retreat of Castel Gandolfo on Sunday for a two-week vacation, reviving a tradition that had been absent during his predecessor Pope Francis‘s 12-year papacy.

The pope greeted crowds as he entered the town, thanking well-wishers before stepping onto the balcony of Villa Barberini, where he will be residing. “I hope everyone can have some vacation time to restore the body and spirit,” Leo said during his noontime prayer before departing from the Vatican.

At 69 years old, the Chicago native is taking a break after a busy start to his pontificate, which began on May 8. Castel Gandolfo, located 18 miles south of Rome, has been a preferred retreat for popes since the construction of the papal palace in the early 17th century. Its lush grounds provide a serene environment during the sweltering summer months.

Unlike Pope Francis, who opted to remain in the Vatican during the summer, Leo plans to engage in public events during his stay, including Mass and Sunday prayers. “Since he was elected, he has been working non-stop. It’s important for him to recharge,” said Sister Mary Livia, a nun from Uganda.

Residents of Castel Gandolfo expressed joy at Leo’s return, seeing it as a revitalization of community spirit. Anna, a local shopkeeper, voiced relief saying, “To say we are happy would be an understatement. This is a papal town – it is the air that we breathe.”

The history of the papacy in Castel Gandolfo dates back to 1596 when the Vatican purchased a noble family’s castle in the area. Pope Urban VIII transformed it into a summer retreat where popes could escape the heat of Rome.

While Leo enjoys the cooler climate, he will also tend to Vatican duties, engaging with locals and hosting rosaries. Tadeusz Rozmus, a local priest, pointed out that “just because they’re on holiday, they don’t necessarily stop working.”

Local officials are optimistic about the economic boost Leo’s stay will bring to the town. Mayor Alberto De Angelis welcomed the papal presence, acknowledging that it could revitalize the community. “Knowing that Pope Leo has listened to our wishes fills our hearts and souls with joy,” he said.

During his stay, some areas of the papal estate, like the gardens and museum, will remain open to the public, as Leo will be staying in the Villa Barberini, allowing for continued tourism in the area.

The presence of a pope has historically energized the town, and many locals are hopeful that Leo will continue the tradition of engaging with the community, offering blessings and prayer from the scenic villa. “We want to experience that connection again,” De Angelis said. “Castel Gandolfo deserves that.”