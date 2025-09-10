Pope Leo XIV Unveils Laudato Si’ Village at Castel Gandolfo

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy – Pope Leo XIV inaugurated the Laudato Si’ Village at Castel Gandolfo on September 5, 2025, describing it as a “seed of hope” and a model for ecological conversion. The project, inspired by Pope Francis, aims to integrate spirituality, education, and sustainable practices.

The Pope was welcomed by staff and families working at the Village before touring the grounds in an electric cart, reflecting the project’s commitment to sustainability. He visited the historic Little Madonna Garden, where he had celebrated Mass earlier in the summer, calling it a “natural cathedral.”

During his visit, Pope Leo expressed gratitude to the workers for their dedication to caring for over 3,000 plant species within the Borgo. He also fed Japanese Koi fish and interacted with animals, including horses and cattle, highlighting the connection between care for the environment and personal responsibility.

The heart of the project is a newly built greenhouse that serves as a multifunctional center for ecological education. There, Pope Leo led the Liturgy of the Word, supported by music from tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo. In his homily, the Pope discussed the importance of caring for creation, urging humanity to act as stewards of the earth.

He stated, “Every creature has an important role in God’s plan,” emphasizing that taking care of creation is a vocation for all. The Borgo is intended to operate as a “living laboratory” of faith and sustainability, demonstrating how spirituality and technology can coexist harmoniously.

The service concluded with a prayer for creation, asking for divine guidance in promoting the common good and protecting all life. This project represents a significant step toward fostering ecological conversion in line with the Church’s commitment to environmental stewardship.