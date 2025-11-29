Pope Leo XIV Visits Istanbul’s Blue Mosque, Declines to Pray
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Pope Leo XIV visited Istanbul‘s iconic Blue Mosque on Saturday, marking his first visit to a mosque since becoming pope. The visit was part of his four-day trip to Turkey. The 17th-century mosque, known for its turquoise tiles and impressive architecture, is one of the most significant sites in the Islamic world.
Upon arrival, Pope Leo removed his shoes, adhering to Islamic customs, and toured the mosque in his white socks. Aşgın Tunca, the mosque’s muezzin, offered the pope a chance to pray, but Leo declined, stating he preferred to simply look around. “He wanted to see the mosque,” Tunca said. “That’s OK,” Leo responded, further explaining his decision.
The Vatican initially released a statement misreporting that Leo had prayed during his visit. This statement was later corrected, stating that he undertook the tour “in a spirit of reflection and listening, with deep respect” for the mosque and the faith of its attendees.
Historically, papal visits to the Blue Mosque have prompted discussions about whether the pope would engage in prayer. Previous popes, including Francis and Benedict XVI, paused for silent moments during their visits. In contrast, Leo’s focus remained primarily on observing and engaging in conversation with mosque leaders.
Many were surprised by Leo’s decision not to pray, including Vatican officials. Tunca noted that he offered to pray in the mosque, which he referred to as “the house of Allah,” but Leo opted to explore the site instead.
The pope’s visit to Turkey coincides with the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed, which he honored in a meeting with Christian leaders earlier in the trip, where he emphasized the importance of unity among Christians. He will continue his journey with events including a private meeting with Turkey’s Christian leaders and a joint prayer with Patriarch Bartholomew.
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, is also gearing up for upcoming engagements in Beirut, Lebanon, where he aims to strengthen ties with the Christian community.
