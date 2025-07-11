Sports
Popeye Jones Joins Mavericks Coaching Staff as No. 3 Assistant
Dallas, TX – The Dallas Mavericks are reshaping their coaching staff, hiring Popeye Jones as their new No. 3 assistant coach, sources confirmed on July 9, 2025. This move comes after multiple coaches left the team during the off-season, including those who headed to the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, and Denver Nuggets.
Jones, 55, will focus on improving the Mavericks’ defense. He has a wealth of experience, bringing 14 years of NBA coaching experience, including most recently with the Denver Nuggets, where he earned a championship title in 2023. In his playing days, Jones suited up for the Mavericks from 1993 to 1996 and again in the 2002-03 season, sharing the court with Jason Kidd during his earlier years with the franchise.
“Popeye’s familiarity with Dallas and his coaching pedigree will be invaluable,” said Kidd, who is also adjusting to a revamped staff that now includes NBA head coaches Frank Vogel and Jay Triano as assistants.
Jones began his coaching career in Dallas as a player development coach from 2007 to 2010 before taking on various roles with the Nets, Pacers, and 76ers, honing his skills as an assistant. He is expected to fill the void left by former assistant coaches, all of whom departed to other franchises this offseason.
The Mavericks are eager to bolster their defense, as the team prepares for the upcoming season. Besides Jones, the coaching staff has added Mike Penberthy and Phil Handy, rounding out a mix of experienced personnel dedicated to maximizing the team’s competitive edge.
With this new alignment, the Mavericks aim to improve their performance next season. The organization plans to finalize the rest of its staff in the coming weeks, promising an exciting future for fans of the team.
