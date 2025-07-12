Poplar, Wisconsin, and Madang, Papua New Guinea, Form Sister City Partnership

Poplar, Wisconsin — A sister city partnership has been established between Poplar, Wisconsin, and Madang, Papua New Guinea. This collaboration stemmed from a discovery made in 2024 when the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, in conjunction with Pacific Wrecks, located the wreckage of Major Richard Bong’s P-38 Lightning aircraft, Marge, after it had been hidden in the jungles of Papua New Guinea for over 80 years.

With the discovery of Marge, a connection formed between the U.S. historical center and Papua New Guinea, leading to cultural outreach efforts organized with Sister Cities International and the U.S. State Department. In July 2025, representatives from both organizations traveled to Madang to formalize the partnership.

During the visit, Village Board Member Kory Gilderman and Madang Provincial Administrator Daniel Aloi signed an agreement that highlights the shared World War II history and mutual goals for cultural and educational exchange. The agreement aims to foster collaboration on educational initiatives, cultural programs, and future exchanges involving students, veterans, and local residents.

The historical connection between the two cities traces back to Major Richard Bong, America’s leading fighter ace, who flew numerous missions over Papua New Guinea during WWII. The wreck of Marge was discovered through an expedition sponsored by the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center and Pacific Wrecks.

Gilderman, whose grandfather served in Madang during the war, expressed excitement about the partnership. “This agreement is a way to recognize the history we share and to build something new from it,” he said. “We’re excited to learn from each other and honor the legacy of Major Bong and the many Papua New Guineans who supported Allied forces during the war.”

Madang Provincial Administrator Daniel Aloi also spoke about the significance of the partnership, stating, “This represents a unique moment in our history of sister city relationships. Let us celebrate how we, as people, have worked together to advance this partnership.”

Additionally, a delegation from Long Beach, California, will sign a memorandum of understanding with Port Moresby on July 11, furthering U.S. efforts to foster international relationships. Carlo Capua, Board Chair of Sister Cities International, highlighted the importance of these partnerships. “What started as an accident during a world war has resulted in a foundation for peace,” he said.

The U.S. initiated the “7 for 70” campaign in 2023, aiming to create seven sister city partnerships with Pacific Island nations by 2026. This initiative coincides with Papua New Guinea’s upcoming 50th Anniversary of Independence, making these connections even more significant.