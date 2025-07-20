Poppi Agrees to $8.9 Million Settlement Over Health Claims

LOS ANGELES — Consumers who purchased Poppi sodas between January 2020 and July 2025 can file claims for refunds as part of an $8.9 million class action settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Poppi misled customers about the health benefits of its beverages, claiming they were ‘gut healthy.’

The settlement allows eligible consumers to receive up to 75 cents for a single can, $3 for a 4-pack, $6 for an 8-pack, and $9 for a 12-pack or 15-pack. Those with proof of purchase can claim the full amounts. Consumers without receipts can still file claims but will be limited to a maximum of $16 per household.

The lawsuit claims that consumers needed to drink four or more cans to gain any gut health benefits from the soda’s prebiotic fiber, but that much sugar would negate any positive effects. Many plaintiffs stated they bought products they would otherwise not have chosen due to these misleading claims.

The deadline for consumers to submit claims online or by mail is September 26, 2025. Claims can be sent to the settlement administrator at In re VNGR Beverage, LLC Litigation Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 301134, Los Angeles, CA 90030-1134.

A federal court hearing for final approval of the settlement is set for November 20, 2025. If approved, payments will be distributed within 90 days after the settlement becomes final. The actual payouts may vary based on the number of approved claims and other factors.

Poppi has agreed to the settlement but continues to deny any wrongdoing. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years, including a $1.65 billion acquisition by PepsiCo. A Super Bowl commercial aired earlier this year, despite some criticism over marketing strategies targeting influencers.