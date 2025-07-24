Business
Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
San Francisco, CA – Consumers who purchased Poppi beverages in the last five years could receive cash back. VNGR Beverage LLC, the former owner of Poppi, has agreed to a nearly $9 million settlement following a class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed in May 2024 by Kristin Cobbs, claims that Poppi’s prebiotic content does not provide the advertised health benefits. The settlement does not indicate any admission of wrongdoing by VNGR, which produced the brand prior to its acquisition by PepsiCo earlier this year for $1.95 billion.
Eligible consumers who bought Poppi drinks between January 23, 2020, and July 18, 2025, can file claims online until September 26. Those with proof of purchase could receive higher amounts, while those without it may get up to $16.
Cobbs stated in her lawsuit that a consumer would need to drink more than four cans of Poppi daily to see any potential health benefits. Furthermore, Poppi’s sugar content might negate any advantages from its prebiotic fiber.
Additionally, the lawsuit notes that excessive consumption of agave inulin, the prebiotic used in Poppi, can lead to negative health effects, especially for individuals with existing digestive issues. In a prior statement to Scripps News, Poppi expressed that the lawsuit was “baseless” and affirmed its commitment to its products.
