PopSockets Launches New Kindle Cases with Built-in MagSafe Adapter

Seattle, WA – PopSockets has unveiled its first collection of Kindle cases featuring a built-in MagSafe adapter, which makes it easier for users to attach their PopSockets grip. The new PopCase collection, launched on August 25, retails for $40 and does not include a grip, allowing users to choose their preferred style.

The cases are available in two sizes: a 7-inch model for the Kindle Paperwhite and a 6-inch version for the base Kindle. Currently, there are four basic colors available and additional designs are expected in the future.

PopSockets grips are popular accessories that help users hold their devices more comfortably. This design change eliminates the need for adhesives or magnetic adapters that were previously required to use PopSockets with Kindle devices. The company is expanding its market by offering these easy-to-hold cases, which come with an adapter ring that is conveniently placed on the lower third of the case.

Nena Farrell, a reviewer, tested the 7-inch cases with her Kindle and found them comfortable. “Switching to the PopSockets Kindle case-and-grip combo really did take weight off my thumb and wrist while I held my Kindle,” she said. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who struggle with wrist pain or discomfort during extended reading sessions.

However, the magnetic adapter comes with a caveat; whenever the PopGrip is removed or attached, it prompts the Kindle to turn on or off, similar to how magnetic covers function. Farrell noted that this was more noticeable during her testing as she frequently switched grips.

The PopCase itself is made from flexible plastic that offers decent protection against everyday wear and tear. However, it is important to note that while it protects the device’s body, it does not cover the screen. Users are advised to purchase a separate screen protector for optimal safety.

PopSockets also offers a range of designs, including semi-clear and fully-covered options, aiming to cater to various tastes. The matching case and grip sets are a fun pairing for users looking to customize their devices, although the set costs around $70 if you purchase both the case and a grip.

Despite the higher price point, these PopSockets cases are considered a durable option compared to cheaper alternatives available online. While there isn’t a case available for newer Kindle models like the Kindle Scribe, the existing lineup is intended to enhance user experience for the devices that it fits.