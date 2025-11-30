News
Popular LGBTQ+ Bar in Grand Rapids Announces Closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — General Wood Shop, an LGBTQ+ cocktail bar on Grand Rapids‘ west side, announced its closure on Friday.
The bar, located on Bridge Street, opened in July 2023 and quickly became a local favorite, hosting karaoke events, drag shows, and DJs.
In a heartfelt post, the owners expressed, “When we opened in July 2023, our dream was to create a place where everyone could feel welcome, safe, and celebrated. Together, we built more than a bar; we built a community we will always be proud of.”
They further stated, “Although we are heartbroken to close, we will forever be thankful for the memories, friendships, and moments we shared together.”
The post did not provide a final date for the bar’s operation or explain the reasons behind the closure.
