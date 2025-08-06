Popular MasterChef Alum Yanin Campos Dies in Car Crash

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico — Yanin Campos, a former contestant on “MasterChef México” and popular TikTok influencer, died following a tragic car accident on Saturday morning.

The 38-year-old was driving her black GMC Terrain when she reportedly lost control and crashed into a parked car around 6:30 a.m. on the Francisco R. Almada highway, according to local authorities. Campos was rushed to Hospital del Parque, where she was placed in intensive care but succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Her brother, Raúl Campo, shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post. “To our family and friends, we inform and mourn the passing of my sister, Yanin Campos. The wake is at the Hernández Funeral Home for those who would like to say goodbye and join us,” he wrote.

Campos gained fame as a contestant on “MasterChef México” in 2018, where she finished sixth. She later returned to compete on “MasterChef: La Revancha” in 2019. In addition to her television career, she cultivated a following of nearly 100,000 fans on TikTok, sharing lifestyle and cooking content.

Emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene, and images post-crash depict her SUV severely damaged from the impact. Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine whether speeding was a factor in the accident.

Fans and fellow contestants have flooded social media with tributes, celebrating Campos not just for her culinary talent but also for her vibrant spirit. Many expressed their shock and sorrow over her unexpected death, highlighting the rich and impactful life she led.

“Rest in peace, Yanin. Keep shining wherever you are,” wrote one fan. Another commented on her final Instagram post from April 2023, which showed her enjoying a trip to London, and conveyed their condolences by saying, “So tragic—38 is way too young. Life’s fragile,”

As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of a beloved figure known for her passion and talent both in and out of the kitchen.