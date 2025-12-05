Popular TV Shows Returning This December on Streaming Platforms

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 — December is bursting with new and returning TV shows across popular streaming platforms. Fans will see familiar faces, including characters from the ‘Spartacus‘ universe and the beloved demigod Percy Jackson.

Starz revives its gladiator saga with ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur,’ premiering on December 5. This sequel picks up in an alternate timeline where the villainous character Ashur survives the events of the original series. After 12 years without new content, fans eagerly await this thrilling addition to the franchise.

On Disney+, the much-anticipated second season of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ debuts December 10. Adapted from the bestselling series by Rick Riordan, the show follows the young demigod as he embarks on quests inspired by Greek mythology. With the author’s involvement, fans hope this series will correct previous movie adaptations’ missteps.

Netflix introduces the final season of ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft‘ on December 11. This animated series serves as a bridge between the popular video games and the iconic original game from 30 years ago. Fans of the franchise can expect exciting story arcs from the titular archaeologist.

Prime Video‘s ‘Fallout‘ will premiere its first season on December 17, exploring life 200 years after a nuclear holocaust. This adaptation is shaped by a creative team who aims to enhance the post-apocalyptic tale, featuring notable actors Walton Goggins and others.

Netflix is also set to release the fifth season of the romantic comedy ‘Emily in Paris‘ on December 18. This series continues to follow Emily’s adventures in Europe, with its charming portrayal of the City of Lights and its glamour.

Lastly, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball‘ returns for a new season on Hulu, starting December 22. Fans of the original animated show can expect more of the whimsical storytelling and animation style that made the characters beloved.

This month presents viewers with various exciting options to indulge in their favorite shows or discover new ones throughout their holiday break.