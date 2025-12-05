Entertainment
Popular TV Shows Returning This December on Streaming Platforms
BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 — December is bursting with new and returning TV shows across popular streaming platforms. Fans will see familiar faces, including characters from the ‘Spartacus‘ universe and the beloved demigod Percy Jackson.
Starz revives its gladiator saga with ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur,’ premiering on December 5. This sequel picks up in an alternate timeline where the villainous character Ashur survives the events of the original series. After 12 years without new content, fans eagerly await this thrilling addition to the franchise.
On Disney+, the much-anticipated second season of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ debuts December 10. Adapted from the bestselling series by Rick Riordan, the show follows the young demigod as he embarks on quests inspired by Greek mythology. With the author’s involvement, fans hope this series will correct previous movie adaptations’ missteps.
Netflix introduces the final season of ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft‘ on December 11. This animated series serves as a bridge between the popular video games and the iconic original game from 30 years ago. Fans of the franchise can expect exciting story arcs from the titular archaeologist.
Prime Video‘s ‘Fallout‘ will premiere its first season on December 17, exploring life 200 years after a nuclear holocaust. This adaptation is shaped by a creative team who aims to enhance the post-apocalyptic tale, featuring notable actors Walton Goggins and others.
Netflix is also set to release the fifth season of the romantic comedy ‘Emily in Paris‘ on December 18. This series continues to follow Emily’s adventures in Europe, with its charming portrayal of the City of Lights and its glamour.
Lastly, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball‘ returns for a new season on Hulu, starting December 22. Fans of the original animated show can expect more of the whimsical storytelling and animation style that made the characters beloved.
This month presents viewers with various exciting options to indulge in their favorite shows or discover new ones throughout their holiday break.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown