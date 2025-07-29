Entertainment
Porizkova Celebrates Aging with Honest Instagram Post
LOS ANGELES, CA – Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 60, shared an empowering Instagram post on July 28 comparing two photos that highlight her natural beauty and views on aging. In the first image, she dons a white bikini, looking radiant on a beach bed. The second photo shows her in a dimly lit bathroom mirror.
“This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot,” Porizkova wrote, referencing the first photo. In contrast, she shared her thoughts on the second snap, stating, “This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing. This is 60.”
In her post, Porizkova reflects on her journey through the years, acknowledging that she has not always followed a perfect routine. “This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not,” she continued. “60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again.”
She expresses her understanding of aging with wisdom, saying, “The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam.” Porizkova concluded her post with hashtags that emphasized her authenticity, noting that both images were unfiltered.
Since celebrating her 60th birthday in April, Porizkova has been open about the challenges and societal perceptions of aging. “We’re so terrified of wrinkles because I suppose wrinkles make us no longer relevant, no longer sexy, no longer desirable,” she remarked in a previous interview. “I keep looking at wrinkles – mine, yours, any woman that I see – and I think, ‘It’s your map of life.’”
Porizkova, who once embodied a youth-centric vision of beauty in her modeling career, discussed this transition. “The best part is you finally turn into the person that you were meant to be all along,” she stated in an April interview. “But I think if you try to live your life with an understanding that other people matter, that connections matter, and that love matters, then you won’t be disappointed with who that person is that you truly are.”
In 2023, she clarified her motivations for sharing her authentic self on social media. “As soon as you start filtering yourself or auto-tuning your photos, it’s not really all that authentic anymore,” she shared. “I feel a responsibility to put myself out there as I am.”
Recent Posts
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota