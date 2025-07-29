Porizkova Celebrates Aging with Honest Instagram Post

LOS ANGELES, CA – Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 60, shared an empowering Instagram post on July 28 comparing two photos that highlight her natural beauty and views on aging. In the first image, she dons a white bikini, looking radiant on a beach bed. The second photo shows her in a dimly lit bathroom mirror.

“This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot,” Porizkova wrote, referencing the first photo. In contrast, she shared her thoughts on the second snap, stating, “This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing. This is 60.”

In her post, Porizkova reflects on her journey through the years, acknowledging that she has not always followed a perfect routine. “This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not,” she continued. “60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again.”

She expresses her understanding of aging with wisdom, saying, “The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam.” Porizkova concluded her post with hashtags that emphasized her authenticity, noting that both images were unfiltered.

Since celebrating her 60th birthday in April, Porizkova has been open about the challenges and societal perceptions of aging. “We’re so terrified of wrinkles because I suppose wrinkles make us no longer relevant, no longer sexy, no longer desirable,” she remarked in a previous interview. “I keep looking at wrinkles – mine, yours, any woman that I see – and I think, ‘It’s your map of life.’”

Porizkova, who once embodied a youth-centric vision of beauty in her modeling career, discussed this transition. “The best part is you finally turn into the person that you were meant to be all along,” she stated in an April interview. “But I think if you try to live your life with an understanding that other people matter, that connections matter, and that love matters, then you won’t be disappointed with who that person is that you truly are.”

In 2023, she clarified her motivations for sharing her authentic self on social media. “As soon as you start filtering yourself or auto-tuning your photos, it’s not really all that authentic anymore,” she shared. “I feel a responsibility to put myself out there as I am.”