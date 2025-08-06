Porsche Team Struggles But Holds GTP Lead After Road America Race

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet of the Porsche Penske Motorsport team maintained their lead in the GTP drivers’ standings following a challenging race at Road America on April 8, 2025. The duo finished in fifth place in their Porsche 963, despite numerous setbacks.

The race was intense, marked by an early deployment of the safety car after an LMP2 car skidded off the track. Following a brief interruption, the race resumed but quickly faced another caution as another competitor slid off. The Porsche team capitalized on a second yellow flag to make an early pit stop just 23 minutes in.

When the green flag waved again, Campbell and his teammate Felipe Nasr were both found in tenth and eleventh positions after the pit stops. However, a well-timed refueling allowed Jaminet, who took over from Campbell, to emerge first during another caution. Nick Tandy, replacing Nasr, moved up to fourth place.

As the race approached its conclusion, Tandy attempted to overtake for third place but collided with another car, resulting in a 60-second penalty that dropped his vehicle to eleventh place. Campbell and Jaminet faced difficulties overtaking but ultimately managed to finish fifth.

“We’re looking back on the race here in Elkhart Lake with mixed emotions – it didn’t go our way,” said Urs Kuratle, Director Factory Motorsport LMDh. “But we’re still leading the championship with the number 6 Porsche 963, which is the most important thing.”

In the GTD class, Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer also raced for Wright Motorsports, finishing sixth in their 911 GT3 R. They demonstrated strong pace, moving from twelfth on the grid while racing without radio communication throughout the race.

<p“Finishing sixth after qualifying in twelfth is a big step forward for us,” said Skeer. “Racing without radio contact was tough but we managed.”

As the eighth round concluded, Campbell and Jaminet extended their championship lead, but the competition remains fierce with two races left in the season.