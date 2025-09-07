Porsche Unveils Powerful New 911 Turbo S at IAA Mobility

Munich, Germany — Porsche has unveiled the new 911 Turbo S at the IAA Mobility motor show, showcasing the most powerful production 911 to date. The car features an innovative twin-turbo powertrain with T-Hybrid technology, elevating performance and comfort in a top-of-the-range model.

The new 911 Turbo S follows its predecessor, which set a standard in sports car performance, comfort, and usability. It comes in both coupe and cabriolet forms, boasting significant enhancements in design, aerodynamics, chassis, and exclusive features. Frank Moser, Vice President of the 911 and 718 model line, emphasized, “The 911 Turbo S is the most complete and versatile form of driving a Porsche 911,” citing its improvements in comfort and speed.

Under the hood, the Turbo S powertrain delivers an impressive 523 kW (711 PS) with a maximum torque of 800 Nm, available between 2,300 and 6,000 rpm. The new model shows a power increase of 61 PS compared to its predecessor, thanks to the advanced T-Hybrid technology first introduced in the 911 Carrera GTS.

The Turbo S now includes two eTurbos within its powertrain, enhancing both performance and responsiveness. It features a high-voltage battery system and an eight-speed PDK that channels power to the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system. Notably, the Turbo S can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 322 km/h.

Despite the added weight of the performance hybrid system, the Turbo S remains agile. A recent test at the Nürburgring Nordschleife clocked a lap time of 7:03.92 minutes, about 14 seconds quicker than the previous model. Porsche Brand Ambassador Jörg Bergmeister remarked, “You don’t feel the weight gain. The car is much more agile and faster in all relevant sections of the track.”

Upgrades encompass new tyres for better dry handling and wider rear tires at 325/30 ZR 21. The Turbo S also features an enhanced Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system with larger brake discs, improving overall braking performance.

Active aerodynamics play a crucial role in vehicle efficiency and cooling, reducing drag by 10 percent compared to its predecessor. Cooling air flaps, a front diffuser, and an adjustable rear wing work together to optimize performance in different driving conditions.

The new Turbo S includes Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), which increases stability and agility, making it easier to handle. Additionally, an optional lift system for the front axle enhances everyday usability.

Porsche’s commitment to exclusive design is evident in the interior and exterior finishes, featuring the unique Turbonite color reserved for Turbo models. Buyers will appreciate customizable options for the Turbo S, including an array of exterior colors and interior detailing.

Standard features include HD Matrix LED headlights and adaptive sports seats, with luxury elements inspired by the classic 911 Turbo 930. Enhancements for personal customization are extensive through Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur program.

In conjunction with the vehicle’s launch, Porsche is also offering limited-edition timepieces designed to match the 911 Turbo S, connecting the world of sports cars with accessories.